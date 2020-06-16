How to use custom backgrounds on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype video calls

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Zoom allows users to use custom backgrounds on video calls.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a lot has changed in our lives. While lockdown has almost come to a rest, a lot of organizations are still allowing employees to work from home in order to follow the new social distancing norm. In order to make this work, teams contact over video conferences via apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype and more.

Before one goes into one of the video calls, they make sure the background is suitable and that can take up a lot of time. Alternatively, the users can now take advantage of the change background feature in these apps. The feature allows them to customise the background without even needing a green screen. Here’s how it works:

Use custom backgrounds on Zoom

Open Zoom app and login to your account. Click on the Settings icon and head over to the ‘Virtual Background’ option. Choose any of the default backgrounds. If the background pack is not downloaded, it will prompt you. Tap on download. To use a custom image or video as, tap on the ‘+’ icon. Once set, start a video call and the background will be automatically set.

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Zoom

Use custom backgrounds on Microsoft Teams

Head over to the Audio and Video settings in the app. Click on the ‘Background effects’ tab. Alternatively, users can also change the background during a call using the Show background effects option.

Use custom backgrounds on Skype

Join a video call. Tap on the three-dot icon and tap on the blur background option. Alternatively, one can also head over to Settings > Audio & Video to change the background.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage