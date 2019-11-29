WhatsApp Videos: How to download images, videos to your gallery

Just follow these quick steps to download images and videos on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is currently one of the most common platforms to share images and videos of our loved ones. At times we receive a ton of images, videos and audio files on the app that we tend to skip on some of them. So, here is a quick little guide to explain how you can automatically download all the apps and videos to your gallery.

How to download images and videos manually

Open any chat where a media file has arrived

Click on the download button on the image or video to download it

On iPhones, you will need to tap on the export icon on the bottom left corner and click on Save.

The process is similar on iPhone

How to automatically save images, videos

Head over to WhatsApp settings > Data and storage usage

Here you can select the way you want your phone to download the incoming media files

Do note that enabling auto-download for Mobile Data or Roaming can result in unnecessary data usage or extra charges

Additionally, on an iPhone, you will need to head over to Chats settings and enable Save incoming media to save the images and videos automatically to the Photos app

In case you are fed up of getting so many videos or your storage just ran out, you should consider turning off auto-download.