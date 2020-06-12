YouTube ads bothering you? Use this hack to get rid of them

Image Source : PIXABAY YouTube hack

YouTube is arguably the most-used video streaming platform for anything and everything. While the platform has a plethora of video options for us, clubbed with a number of features for the convenience of using the platform, there is one aspect that isn't really like by everyone -- YouTube ads. YouTube adverts can prove to be a source of income for some and a matter of hindrance for many. However, there is a hack that can help you avoid the ads altogether and enjoy YouTubing. Read on to know all about it.

How to block YouTube ads?

A Redditor, within the sub-reddit /r/webdev, suggested that there is a simple hack that can be used by people to block ads on YouTube and enjoy a smooth video experience. What's even better is that users aren't required to use third-party software, Chrome extensions, or anything else to start using YouTube ad-free. Here's how you can do so:

Head to YouTube

Select the video you want to watch

Add the period (.) to the URL after YouTube.com. For example, instead of going for the URL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RuEJW57vW1Q), go for the URL (https://www.youtube.com./watch?v=RuEJW57vW1Q), and you are good to go

If you are wondering how this hack works, you should know that by adding the full stop to the URL, YouTube doesn't normalise the hostname and there isn't a hostname match. The page is broken into parts and while the page delivers the content to the user, it doesn't show ads, cookies or Cross-origin resource sharing (CORS).

One thing worth noting is that the trick works best on YouTube's web version. However, if you wish to block ads on your mobile, you would need to open YouTube in your mobile browser and use the 'Request desktop site' option.

In addition to this, the trick can work on websites that have paywalls, thus, removing them and allows users to access websites without paying for them.

Having said that, we should also consider the fact that these ads act as a means of earning for many and we shouldn't use them to the extent that harms the creators in any way.

