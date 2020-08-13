Independence Day Stickers on WhatsApp, JioChat: How to send stickers via Android, iOS

Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp users can send Independence day stickers to their friends.

Independence Day of our country is just around the corner and all of us citizens are quite excited about the day. On August 15, we will be celebrating the 74th Independence Day and the entire nation will be sending across wishes. With such messages, people will be spreading a message of prosperity and happiness.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the citizens will not be able to head out of their homes in order to celebrate the auspicious day. However, we all will be sending across wishes to all our loved ones via messaging apps like WhatsApp and JioChat.

Here’s how you can send stickers to your loved ones:

How to send Independence Day stickers on WhatsApp?

On your Android smartphone, just open the Google Play Store and search for Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers. In result, the Play Store will display a few apps that can offer a gallery of independence day stickers. Download any of the apps and it will be installed on your smartphone.

Open the downloaded sticker app and choose the sticker pack you would like to add on WhatsApp. Now, just tap on the ‘Add to WhatsApp’ option. This will bring the sticker pack to WhatsApp. Head over to WhatsApp and then open the chat screen of any of your friends or groups. Tap on the emoji icon and then select stickers from the bottom row. Here, just select any of the freshly installed stickers and it will be sent automatically.

How to send Independence Day stickers on JioChat?

As of now, the Independence Day stickers are not available for the JioChat users. However, once they are available, you can follow these steps to add them to your sticker library.

Open JioChat app on your Android or iPhone. Tap on the three-dot icon on the top right corner and head over to the ‘More’ section. Now, tap on the ‘Sticker Store’ option to explore the stickers offering by the company. Here, look for ‘Independence Day’ sticker pack. Choose the sticker pack and hit the ‘Download’ option. Now, head over to any chat screen. Tap on the emoji icon and then select ‘Stickers’ option. Select the Rakhi Sticker Pack option from the bottom bar. Tap on any sticker to send at once.

