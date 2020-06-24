Daiwa launches new smart TVs in India: Features, specifications and more

Image Source : DAIWA New Daiwa 65-inch smart TV

Daiwa, owned by Indian company Videotex Pvt Ltd, has introduced two new smart TVs -- 65-inch (D65QUHD-M10, 165cm) and 55inch (D55QUHD-M10, 140cm) 4K UHD -- in India. Read on to know more about the new smart TVs by the company.

New Daiwa smart TVs: Features, Specifications, Price

The new smart TVs come in different display sizes: 65-inch and 55-inch. Both the smart TVs support 4K UHD screen resolution and run Android 9.0 Pie operating system. Both the TVs support Quantum Luminit Technology and HDR10+ for vibrant colours and enhanced viewing experience. They come equipped with dbx-tv audio technology and 20W speakers with in-built soundbar.

Commenting on the new addition, Mr Arjun Bajaaj – CEO, Daiwa TV said, "Daiwa being a part of the Videotex Group, has been manufacturing all its TVs in India. The newest Big screen Smart TVs at Daiwa is built to deliver the best picture and audio quality you can get, even beating out the existing models of TVs available in the Industry. The TVs are also loaded with an array of features and apps, however, no longer limited to limited storage. In sync with market trends, it comes with upgraded RAM and storage facility maximizing your entertainment."

The Daiwa D65QUHD-M10 and the D55QUHD-M10 smart TVs are powered by A55 Quad-Core Processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. Additionally, they support 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB, Wifi, 1 Optical Output, Bluetooth connectivity and E-share for screen mirroring and air mouse.

The Daiwa D65QUHD-M10 and the D55QUHD-M10 smart TVs are priced at Rs. 51,990 and Rs. 34,990, respectively and now offer free live news and access to 5 news apps, namely, Docubay, Epic On, Alzajeera Network, Gemplex, Flickstree in addition to a number of apps.

