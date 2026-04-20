Tiruchirappalli East Assembly election: DMK aims to retain seat, Vijay's entry opens up a four-way contest

Chennai:

A high-profile contest is set to unfold on April 23 in Tiruchirappalli East assembly seat, where a mix of established political players and a major new entrant has turned the constituency into a key battleground in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The four-cornered race between actor-turned politician Vijay (TVK), Inigo S Irudayaraj (DMK), G Rajashekaran (AIADMK), and V Krishnasamy (NTK) is expected to test both party loyalty and the growing influence of new political forces in urban Tamil Nadu.

Tiruchirappalli East constituency profile

Tiruchirappalli East is part of the larger Tiruchirappalli urban region and falls under the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha seat. It is a general constituency with a diverse voter base comprising urban middle class residents, traders, students, and a sizeable working population.

The constituency has a total electorate of 2,55,051 voters and recorded a turnout of 67.87 per cent in the 2021 assembly elections.

Tiruchirappalli East kay candidates

C Joseph Vijay (TVK): C Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Vijay, leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and is the most prominent face in this contest. His entry brings significant star appeal and a strong connect with youth voters. His campaign focuses on change, governance reform, and anti-establishment sentiment, though the party is still building its grassroots structure.

Inigo S Irudayaraj (DMK): Inigo S Irudayaraj is the sitting MLA from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the incumbent candidate. He won the seat convincingly in 2021 and relies on the party’s organisational strength, welfare schemes, and his track record in the constituency.

G Rajashekaran (AIADMK): G Rajashekaran represents the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and is aiming to reclaim the seat for the party. His campaign centres on mobilising anti incumbency votes and reviving AIADMK’s base in the region.

V Krishnasamy (NTK): V Krishnasamy is contesting on behalf of the Naam Tamilar Katchi. The party maintains a consistent vote share across Tamil Nadu and appeals to voters on issues of Tamil identity and governance. While not a frontrunner, NTK can influence the margin by drawing a segment of votes.

Past election results

In the past assembly elections, Inigo S Irudayaraj of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam secured victory with 94,302 votes, defeating N Vellamandi Natarajan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam who polled 40,505 votes, resulting in a margin of 53,797 votes.

The seat has seen alternating control between the DMK and the AIADMK, making it more competitive than traditional party strongholds.

In 2016, the AIADMK held the constituency, highlighting its swing nature and the potential for shifts in voter sentiment. This pattern positions Tiruchirappalli East as a battleground seat where outcomes often depend on campaign momentum and voter turnout.

Who has the advantage?

The DMK holds an advantage due to incumbency and organisational strength, but the entry of TVK and the continued presence of AIADMK and NTK make Tiruchirappalli East a genuinely competitive seat.

The 2026 outcome is likely to hinge on turnout, candidate connect, and how effectively parties address everyday urban concerns in this key central Tamil Nadu constituency.