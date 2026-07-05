Elderly man dies after tree falls on shop in Mumbai's Kurla amid heavy rain; BMC faces questions

New Delhi:

Heavy rain in Mumbai claimed another life on Sunday after a tree collapsed onto a shop in Kurla West, killing a 63-year-old man. The incident comes as the city remains under a red alert with relentless monsoon showers battering several parts of the metropolis.

The deceased has been identified as Yunus Kundawala. According to civic officials, he was rushed to Fauzia Hospital after the accident but was declared dead. His body was later sent to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem.

Tree collapses near BMC school

The incident was reported at around 12.40 pm from Naupada, near the Hindi BMC School in the Gomes Gown Building area of Kamani, Kurla (West). According to officials, the tree fell directly onto a shop, trapping the victim. Fire brigade personnel, police, BEST staff and ward officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Authorities confirmed that Yunus Kundawala suffered fatal injuries in the incident.

Questions raised over quick clean-up of accident site

Soon after the rescue operation, civic workers cleared the site, removing the fallen tree and debris. Eyewitnesses claimed the area was cleaned so quickly that there was little sign of the accident shortly afterwards.

The rapid clearance has sparked questions from local residents, who say the focus should also be on examining whether the tree had shown signs of being unsafe before it collapsed.

Fresh criticism of civic authorities

The incident has once again put the spotlight on public safety during Mumbai's monsoon season. It comes only days after the death of an elderly man who fell into an open drain in the Saki Naka area. Reacting to the latest incident, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Mahendra Bhanushali levelled serious allegations against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), questioning its preparedness and maintenance of trees during the ongoing monsoon.

With heavy rainfall continuing across the city and the IMD's red alert still in place, authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid standing near old trees, damaged structures and waterlogged areas as adverse weather conditions are expected to persist.