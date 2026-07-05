Iran slams Trump over 'one shot remark, says US has no understanding about 'civilisation, history and honour'

Tehran:

Iran has sharply reacted US President Donald Trump's 'one shot' remark over slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral procession and said that ideals cannot be killed, while pointing out that Washington does not have any understanding about 'civilisation, history and honour'.

"People can be killed, but ideals cannot," the Iranian Embassy in Armenia said in a post on X (previously Twitter). "You killed Ayatollah Khamenei, but in reality, you broke a perfume bottle whose scent spread everyplace. You don't understand these things because you have neither civilization, nor history, nor honor."

Ali Khamenei's funeral procession began on Saturday from Tehran, with thousands of people gathering to bid adieu to the Iran's second Supreme Leader. His three sons -- Mostafa, Meysam and Masoud -- were present, except Mojtaba, who is the current Supreme Leader.

Iranian officials had earlier confirmed that 56-year-old Mojtaba won't be attending the funeral.

On Sunday, Trump issued a fresh threat to Iran and said he could eliminate the entire remaining leadership of the Islamic Republic 'one shot' during Ali Khamenei's funeral. However, the 80-year-old Republican leader said by doing that, there would be "no one left" to negotiate with.

"They are all there. One shot and we can take them all out, but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with... They are begging to make a deal," Trump told Axios.

He also said he was shocked to see the massive participation of the public in funeral, stating he thought the Iranians hated him.

Meanwhile, Ali Khamenei's week-long funeral began on Saturday in Tehran, with thousands praying for him. Many in the crowd were seen chanting "Our word is one! Revenge! Revenge!" with banners and flags bearing the slain leader's image.

His body will also be taken to Qom, which is one of Iran’s foremost Shiite cities. On July 8, his mortal remains would be taken to Iraq's Najaf and Karbala following a request from Baghdad's authorities. On July 9, he would be laid to rest in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, which was also his birthplace.

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