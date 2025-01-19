Tamil Nadu weather: Heavy rainfall lashes Chennai, IMD predicts rain in these areas today

Follow us on Image Source : X Heavy rainfall lashes Chennai

Chennai on Sunday woke up to heavy rains and as per the forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of Chennai, rainfall will continue till 10 am in few regions of Tamil Nadu. Till around 7:30 am, Chennai recorded a temperature of 24 degree Celsius. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall with thunderstorm in few parts of the state.

Heavy rainfall in these regions

As per the IMD weather forecast, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi districts. Mist/Haze is very likely to prevail generally during morning hours in isolated pockets of Tamilnadu.

IMD has also predicted light to moderate rain at many places over South Tamilnadu; at one or two places over North Tamilnadu and over Puducherry & Karaikal area with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places.

Yellow warning in these areas

IMD in its bulletin has also issued a yellow warning due to heavy rain prediction at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi Districts.

Chennai weather today

RMC has predicted "moderate rain with light thunderstorm over Chennai and neighbourhood."

According to IMD, a trough in easterlies lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast in lower levels. Under its influence, scattered Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places very likely at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.