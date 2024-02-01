Thursday, February 01, 2024
     
Tamil Nadu: Three minor girls sexually assaulted in Thiruvanmiyur

Tamil Nadu news: On receiving complaint, a case was registered under sections POCSO and IPC at All Women Police Station Neelangarai. In this regard, three special teams were formed to trace the accused and the case is under investigation.

Sheenu Sharma Chennai Updated on: February 01, 2024 20:44 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Three minor girls sexually assaulted in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvanmiyur

Tamil Nadu news: Three minor girls were sexually assaulted in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvanmiyur district today (February 1). The Inspector of Police at Neelankarai police station received a complaint from a person in which he stated that three girl children, including his daughter, aged about 7 to 10 years, were sexually abused by an unidentified person in Thiruvanmiyur, said officials.

On receiving the complaint, a case was registered under sections POCSO and IPC at All Women Police Station Neelangarai.In this regard, three special teams were formed to trace the accused and the case is under investigation, said the Neelangarai Police.

More details on the matter are awaited. 

 

