Tamil Nadu: Massive gas cylinder blast in Karaikudi injures three during cooking mishap.

Sivaganga:

A domestic gas cylinder explosion rocked a residence in Karaikudi, Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu, this morning, leaving three individuals with serious injuries and prompting a rapid emergency response.

Incident at Lakshmi's home

The blast occurred while cooking at Lakshmi's house on Fourth Street, TT Nagar, Karaikudi- home to resident Karuppaiya- causing the cylinder to rupture violently. Three people sustained severe burns and injuries in the sudden eruption, which filled the area with chaos.

Emergency response and containment

Karaikudi Fire and Rescue Department rushed to the spot, swiftly extinguishing the flames and securing the area. The injured victims were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for critical medical treatment, stabilising their conditions.

Ongoing investigation

Fire officials have contained the fire, with authorities now probing the explosion's cause- likely a gas leak or handling error. Further updates on the victims' health and official findings are awaited as safety checks continue in the neighbourhood.