Tamil Nadu govt announces Pongal bonus, check amount, who all will benefit

Image Source : PTI Women devotees devotees perform rituals during the Pongal festival,

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced a special Pongal bonus for its employees, teachers and pensioners to mark the festival. According to an official release, an ad hoc bonus subject to a ceiling of Rs 3,000 will be paid to group C and group D employees. Additionally, employees on consolidated pay and special scale of pay will receive a special ad hoc bonus of Rs 1,000.

The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, has allocated Rs 163.81 crore for this initiative. The bonus will also be extended to full-time and part-time employees who worked for a minimum of 240 days or more during the fiscal year 2023-2024 and are paid from contingencies at fixed monthly rates.

A benefit of Rs 500 will be also extended to the group C and group D pensioners, family pensioners, retired village officials and assistants. Apart from this all types of individual pensioners will receive Rs 500.