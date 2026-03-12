Sholinghur Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

Chennai:

The Sholinghur Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 39 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Sholinghur is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes.

The constituency is located in the Ranipet district. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Sholinghur Assembly constituency comes under the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency. In 2024, S. Jagathrakshakan of the DMK won from the seat.

In the 2021 assembly elections, A. M. Munirathinam of the Congress won the seat by defeating Am Krishnan of the PMK with a margin of 2,6698 votes.

Sholinghur constituency demographic profile

The Sholinghur Assembly constituency is a part of the Ranipet district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,78,034 voters in the Sholinghur constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections. Out of this, 1,36,709 were male and 1,41,316 were female voters. 9 voters belonged to the third gender.

2159 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sholinghur in 2021 was 594.

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,60,912 voters in the Sholinghur constituency. Out of these, 1,28,005 were male and 1,32,876 female. 31 belonged to the third gender

Sholinghur Assembly election 2026: Poll date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Sholinghur Assembly election 2026: Result date

Sholinghur Assembly election 2026 candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Sholinghur constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, A. M. Munirathinam of the Congress won the seat by defeating Am Krishnan of the PMK by a margin of 26698 votes. He polled 110228 votes, while Kirshnan got 83530 votes.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Vijayakumar K S of the ADMK won the seat by defeating Sekar SH of the DMK with a margin of 23,395 votes.

Year Winner Party 1991 A. M. Munirathinam Congress 1996 A. M. Munirathinam Tamil Maanila Congress 2001 R. Vilvanathan All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2006 D. Arul Anbarasu Congress 2011 P. R. Manogar Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam 2016 N. G. Parthiban All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2019 by election G. Sampathu All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2021 A. M. Munirathinam Congress

Sholinghur voter turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sholinghur Assembly constituency was 2,22,870 and the voter turnout was recorded at 80.69 per cent.

In the 2016 elections, total valid votes polled were 2,14,348 and the voter turnout was 82.16 per cent.