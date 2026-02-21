Royapuram Assembly Election 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Chennai:

The Royapuram Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 17 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and is not reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) of Scheduled Tribes (ST). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Royapuram Assembly constituency comes under the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Idream R Murthy of the DMK won the seat by defeating D Jayakumar of the AIADMK with a margin of 27,779 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy of the DMK won from the Chennai North Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 3,39,222 votes by defeating R Manohar of the AIADMK.

Royapuram Constituency Demographic Profile

The Royapuram Assembly constituency is a part of the Chennai district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,92,635 voters in the Royapuram constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 94,203 were male and 98,377 were female voters. 55 voters belonged to the third gender. 904 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Royapuram in 2021 was 18 (15 men and 3 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,283 voters in the Royapuram constituency, out of which 94,493 were male and 97,743 were female. 47 voters belonged to the third gender. 963 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. Number of service voters stood at 41, 29 male and 12 female.

Royapuram Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Royapuram Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

Royapuram Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Royapuram Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Murthy R Idream of the DMK won the seat by defeating Jayakumar D of the AIADMK with a margin of 27,779 votes. He polled 64,424 votes, while Jayakumar got 36,645 votes. In 2016, Jayakumar D of the AIADMK defeated Congress candidate Manohar R to win the seat with a margin of 8031 votes (6.58 per cent) margin of votes.

2016: D Jayakumar (AIADMK)

2011: D Jayakumar (AIADMK)

2006: D Jayakumar (AIADMK)

2001: D Jayakumar (AIADMK)

1996: R. Mathivanan(DMK)

1991: D Jayakumar (AIADMK) (DMK)

1989: R. Mathivanan(DMK)

1984: P. Ponnurangam (DMK)

1980: P. Ponnurangam (DMK)

Royapuram Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Royapuram Assembly constituency was 1,20,290 or 63.08 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 55.44 per cent and total number of votes cast were 1,04,238.