Rain alert! IMD issues warnings of thunderstorms in several districts in Tamil Nadu, waterlogging expected

Tamil Nadu rain alert: Warnings of rain, light thunderstorms and lightning in several districts of Tamil Nadu has been forecast by the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Chennai on Saturday. The weather department predicted light to moderate rain likely during the day in pockets of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Nagapattinam districts and the Karaikal area.

The adverse weather conditions can also lead to waterlogging and slippery roads, the IMD predicted. The rain can also give way to traffic snarls. Light rains can be expected over Theni, Tenksasi, Ramanathapuram and Kanyakumari.

Heavy rains caused water to enter houses

On Friday night, heavy rains lashed Tiruppur district, causing water to flood several houses. Municipal Corporation workers are currently involved in efforts to drain the accumulated water. According to a report from the regional weather center, Tiruppur North received 11 cm of rainfall. Kozhiporvilai in Kanyakumari district recorded the highest rainfall at 19 cm.

Several other areas also experienced significant rainfall:

Nambiyur in Erode district, Coimbatore AP, and Sulur in Coimbatore district each recorded 8 cm. Kavundapadi in Erode, Kil Kotagiri Estate in the Nilgiris, and Sothuparai in Theni district received 9 cm each. In Ramanathapuram district, Rameswaram recorded 7 cm, Kadaladi 5 cm, Mudukulathur and Mandapam 2 cm each, and Tondi and Pamban 1 cm each.

Earlier on Friday, rainfall was reported across many parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, the Karaikal region, Kerala, the Lakshadweep Islands, Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and Telangana. A few places in Coastal Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh also saw rain, while dry weather prevailed in Mahe and Yanam, according to the IMD.

(With ANI inputs)