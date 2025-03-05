PM Modi's love for Tamil never reflected in action, uninstall Hindi from Union Govt offices: Stalin Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also expressed his discontent with the use of Sanskrit in naming government schemes and projects in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today (March 5) called out Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) actions, urging them to make Tamil an official language, halt Hindi imposition, and prioritise Tamil Nadu's development rather than symbolic gestures like installing Sengol.

Stalin criticised the BJP-led central government on social media platform X, questioning its commitment to Tamil culture despite its claims of supporting it. He wrote, "If the BJP's claim that our Hon'ble PM has great love for Tamil is true, why is it never reflected in action?"

Make Tamil an official language

Stalin suggested that instead of symbolic gestures, the government should focus on concrete actions that support Tamil. He said, "Rather than installing Sengol in Parliament, uninstall Hindi from Union Government offices in Tamil Nadu. Instead of hollow praise, make Tamil an official language on par with Hindi and allot more funds for Tamil than a dead language like Sanskrit."

The Chief Minister also condemned the attempts to promote Sanskrit and Hindi in Tamil Nadu. He added, "Stop the desperate attempts to saffronise Thiruvalluvar and declare his timeless classic, Thirukkural, as India's National Book."

Stalin further emphasised that mere quoting of the Thirukkural in the Union Budget wouldn't suffice, and instead called for practical measures: "Honour them by ensuring special schemes, a prompt disaster relief fund, and new railway projects for Tamil Nadu."

Stop wasting taxpayers' money on 'Hindi Pakhwadas'

"Stop wasting taxpayers' money on the nonsense of 'Hindi Pakhwadas' in Tamil Nadu. End the absurdity of imposing Sanskrit names like Antyodaya, Tejas, and Vande Bharat on Tamil Nadu's trains. Revert to the practice of naming them in Tamil, like Chemmozhi, Muthunagar, Vaigai, Malaikottai, Thirukkural Express, etc."

Stalin emphasised that true love for Tamil would be demonstrated through actions, not symbolic gestures. "Love for Tamil is proven through deeds, not deception," he said.

Annamalai criticises CM MK Stalin

Meanwhile, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai, has criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin over his recent comments on the promotion of the Tamil language

In a tweet on X, Annamalai questioned Stalin's efforts to spread Tamil beyond the borders of the state, asking, "What were your achievements in propagating our Tamil language beyond the borders of TN while in power in the State and the Centre? Did anyone obstruct DMK from doing it?"Annamalai further pointed out the Tamil Development Centre program, which was initiated by the previous AIADMK government. He asked, "What efforts have you taken to roll out the Tamil Development Centre programme commenced by the previous AIADMK regime?"The BJP leader also claimed that Stalin's true intentions were to keep Tamil language confined within Tamil Nadu. "The matter is not about your demands; you have always wished that Tamil remain confined within the borders of our State," Annamalai stated.

Additionally, Annamalai compared Stalin's efforts to those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing that PM Modi had taken significant steps to promote Tamil language and culture outside of Tamil Nadu. "Have you at least taken half the effort taken by our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl to spread the richness of Tamil language and culture beyond TN?" he questioned.