Pamban Bridge, India's first vertical sea bridge, to be inaugurated soon: Key features, timeline and impact

The New Pamban Bridge, India's first vertical lift rail bridge, is nearing completion and is likely to be functional by April 2025. At 2.10 km, the bridge is a link between Mandapam on the mainland and Rameswaram on Pamban Island, strengthening rail connectivity in Tamil Nadu. Replacing the 105-year-old British-era Pamban Bridge, the new bridge has a fully automated vertical lift system that enables a 72.5-meter-long span to be lifted for sea traffic to facilitate easy navigation through the Palk Strait.
Construction progress and timeline
- Foundation stone laid: November 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Construction start: February 2020
- Completion: September 2024
- Trial runs: October 2024
- Expected inauguration: April 2025
Notwithstanding the COVID-19-related time loss, the Rs 535 crore project constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is now on the verge of completion.
Important features of the new Pamban Bridge
1. Sophisticated vertical lift mechanism
- The middle span of the bridge vertically lifts to a height of 22 meters to enable ships to sail underneath.
- A fully automated electromechanical system, as opposed to the manual Scherzer rolling lift span of the old bridge.
- The lifting operation only requires 5 minutes and 30 seconds, creating minimal disruption to train operations.
2. Improved speed and rail connectivity
- Train speed: 75 km/h in normal sections and 50 km/h in the lift section, as against 10 km/h in the existing bridge.
- Double tracks and future electrification, enhancing operational efficiency.
- Will carry 17 daily train movements, comprising express and passenger trains.
3. Maritime and structural innovations
- 99 spans of 18.3 meters each for enhanced structural stability.
- Made of corrosion-resistant material, such as stainless steel piles for long-term durability in coastal environments.
- Fitted with the capability to endure wind speeds up to 58 km/h; trains come to a stop automatically if winds are beyond this level.
Differences between the old and new Pamban Bridges
|Feature
|Old Pamban Bridge (1914)
|New Pamban Bridge (2025)
|Lift Mechanism
|Manual Scherzer rolling lift span
|Automated vertical lift span
|Speed Limit
|10 km/h
|75 km/h (regular) / 50 km/h (lift span)
|Air Clearance
|19 meters
|22 meters
|Tracks & Electrification
|Single track, non-electrified
|Double track, electrification-ready
|Lift Operation Time
|Several minutes (manual)
|5 minutes 30 seconds (automated)
|Durability
|Over 100 years, prone to corrosion
|Designed to last 38-58 years with minimal maintenance
Economic and tourism impact
- Increases tourism and pilgrimage travel to Rameswaram, benefiting Ramanathaswamy Temple visitors.
- Increases maritime trade efficiency, enabling larger ships to cross the Palk Strait.
- Saves time in travel and enhances rail efficiency between the Indian mainland and Rameswaram.
A modern engineering marvel
The New Pamban Bridge is a great infrastructural accomplishment that combines innovation and heritage. It enhances the transport infrastructure of Tamil Nadu, promotes rail and maritime connectivity, and reflects India's advancement in the field of engineering excellence.
Since the last safety clearances and inauguration are slated for April 2025, the bridge is going to become a symbol of pride as it will make train travel safer, quicker, and more efficient in the coming decades.
Also read | PM Modi to pray at Rameshwaram's Ramanathaswamy Temple on Ram Navami, inaugurate Pamban bridge