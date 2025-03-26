Pamban Bridge, India's first vertical sea bridge, to be inaugurated soon: Key features, timeline and impact The new Pamban Bridge, India's first vertical lift rail bridge, is set to be inaugurated by April 2025. Spanning 2.10 km, it connects Mandapam and Rameswaram, replacing the 105-year-old bridge with advanced automation for seamless rail and maritime movement.

The New Pamban Bridge, India's first vertical lift rail bridge, is nearing completion and is likely to be functional by April 2025. At 2.10 km, the bridge is a link between Mandapam on the mainland and Rameswaram on Pamban Island, strengthening rail connectivity in Tamil Nadu. Replacing the 105-year-old British-era Pamban Bridge, the new bridge has a fully automated vertical lift system that enables a 72.5-meter-long span to be lifted for sea traffic to facilitate easy navigation through the Palk Strait.

Construction progress and timeline

Foundation stone laid: November 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Construction start: February 2020

Completion: September 2024

Trial runs: October 2024

Expected inauguration: April 2025

Notwithstanding the COVID-19-related time loss, the Rs 535 crore project constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is now on the verge of completion.

Important features of the new Pamban Bridge

1. Sophisticated vertical lift mechanism

The middle span of the bridge vertically lifts to a height of 22 meters to enable ships to sail underneath.

A fully automated electromechanical system, as opposed to the manual Scherzer rolling lift span of the old bridge.

The lifting operation only requires 5 minutes and 30 seconds, creating minimal disruption to train operations.

2. Improved speed and rail connectivity

Train speed: 75 km/h in normal sections and 50 km/h in the lift section, as against 10 km/h in the existing bridge.

Double tracks and future electrification, enhancing operational efficiency.

Will carry 17 daily train movements, comprising express and passenger trains.

3. Maritime and structural innovations

99 spans of 18.3 meters each for enhanced structural stability.

Made of corrosion-resistant material, such as stainless steel piles for long-term durability in coastal environments.

Fitted with the capability to endure wind speeds up to 58 km/h; trains come to a stop automatically if winds are beyond this level.

Differences between the old and new Pamban Bridges

Feature Old Pamban Bridge (1914) New Pamban Bridge (2025) Lift Mechanism Manual Scherzer rolling lift span Automated vertical lift span Speed Limit 10 km/h 75 km/h (regular) / 50 km/h (lift span) Air Clearance 19 meters 22 meters Tracks & Electrification Single track, non-electrified Double track, electrification-ready Lift Operation Time Several minutes (manual) 5 minutes 30 seconds (automated) Durability Over 100 years, prone to corrosion Designed to last 38-58 years with minimal maintenance

Economic and tourism impact

Increases tourism and pilgrimage travel to Rameswaram, benefiting Ramanathaswamy Temple visitors.

Increases maritime trade efficiency, enabling larger ships to cross the Palk Strait.

Saves time in travel and enhances rail efficiency between the Indian mainland and Rameswaram.

A modern engineering marvel

The New Pamban Bridge is a great infrastructural accomplishment that combines innovation and heritage. It enhances the transport infrastructure of Tamil Nadu, promotes rail and maritime connectivity, and reflects India's advancement in the field of engineering excellence.

Since the last safety clearances and inauguration are slated for April 2025, the bridge is going to become a symbol of pride as it will make train travel safer, quicker, and more efficient in the coming decades.

