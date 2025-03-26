PM Modi to pray at Rameshwaram's Ramanathaswamy Temple on Ram Navami, inaugurate Pamban Bridge Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pray at the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram and also inaugurate the Pamban Bridge. The Pamban Bridge will be India's first vertical lift rail bridge. It will connect Mandapam on the mainland to Rameswaram on Pamban Island.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pray at the Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameshwaram on the occasion of Ram Navami on April 6th. PM Modi will also inaugurate the new Pamban Bridge. The Pamban Bridge, which will be operational by April 2025, spans 2.10 kilometres. The newly constructed bridge will connect Mandapam on the mainland to Rameswaram on Pamban Island, enhancing rail connectivity in Tamil Nadu.

How will Pamban Bridge ensure smooth navigation?

The Pamban Bridge will replace the British-era old Pamban Bridge, which has remained operational for over a century. The modern design of the new bridge will enable the 72.5-meter-long span to be raised for ships to pass, enabling smooth maritime navigation.

The construction of the bridge started in February 2020 after PM Modi laid the foundation stone in November 2019. The project, which got delayed due to Covid-19, is slated to be operational.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announces Ram Navami celebrations schedule

Earlier, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya announced the schedule for Ram Navami to be celebrated on April 6. According to trust secretary Champat Rai, the ritual bathing of the deity will take place from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on April 6, after which the temple doors will remain closed till 11:40 am.

During the adornment of the idol that will take place at 11:45 am, the doors of the sanctum sanctorum will remain open. The doors will be closed after the offerings are made, Rai said.

Aarti and Surya Tilak to illuminate Lord Ram idol's forhead

An 'aarti' and 'Surya Tilak' – when rays of the Sun will illuminate the forehead of the idol – will be performed at noon, marking the time of the birth of Lord Ram, he said.

For approximately 3-3.5 minutes, the sunlight will be precisely directed onto the idol's forehead using a combination of mirrors and lenses.