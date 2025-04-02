Ooty shutdown: Business owners, auto and taxi drivers protest against new e-pass system The protesting shopowners and tourist and taxi operators wanted the withdrawal of the e-pass system, saying it was affecting their livelihood. The protes mainly affected tourists as they did not have access to hotel rooms and food as hotels remained closed.

Commercial establishments remained closed, and autos along with tourist taxis stayed off the roads across Tamil Nadu's Ooty on Wednesday as part of a protest against the e-pass system. The system was implemented following a court verdict aimed at regulating vehicle movement in the region.

The protest, which saw near-total participation, significantly impacted tourists who were left without access to essential services like hotel accommodation and food, as hotels and eateries remained shut.

As per the information, the strike affected multiple locations in the Nilgiris district, including Udhagamandalam (Ooty), Kotagiri, Gudalur, and Pandalur. With shops and commercial outlets shuttered, visitors and locals alike faced considerable inconvenience.

What is the new e-pass system?

As per the new mandate, those visiting the district in private vehicles need to apply in advance on a government portal and obtain it. The Madras High Court had earlier mandated the e-pass system for Ooty and Kodaikanal (Dindigul dt) in Tamil Nadu to check the burgeoning vehicle influx to the hill tourist attractions during summer.

According to the system that had come into effect on April 1, the vehicles entering Nilgiris will be limited to 6000 on weekdays and 8000 on weekends. Medical or other emergencies, government buses, goods vehicles and Nilgiris district vehicles are exempted from the e-pass system.

