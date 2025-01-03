Tamil Nadu: Tiruchi to face 6-hour power outage today | Check timing, list of affected areas

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Tiruchi power cut: The power supply in Kerala's Tiruchi region will be suspended on Friday due to scheduled maintenance work. The shutdown will be in effect from 9:45 AM to 4:00 PM, as per an official release.

The maintenance activities are being carried out at the Adavathur Sub-Station, impacting several areas, including Posampatti, Keezha, Punganur, Podavur, Othakadai, Puliyur, Vyazhanmedu, Ettarai, Koppu, Thayanur, Malliyampathu, Vasan Nagar Extension, Kuzhumani, Adavathur Sandhai, Sunnambukaranpatti, Pallakadu, Keerikalmedu, Muthu Plot, Sevakadu, Koyyathoppu, Vasan Valley, Sivantha Nagar, Saravanapuram, Iniyanur, Santhapuram, Vasan City, Allithurai, Somarasampettai, Adavathur, Sairam Apartments, Vayalur, Perur, Melapatti, Vayalur, Mullikarumbur, Manjankoppu and Nachikurichi.

Meanwhile, residents have been advised to plan their activities accordingly to mitigate the inconvenience caused by the power outage. Last month also, power supplies were suspended in several parts of Tiruchi city and suburbs between 9 am and 5 pm on Dec 21.

New bus services in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu State Express Transport Corporation has started new bus services from Vaikom to Chennai and Velankanni. The services were officially launched at a ceremony at the Vaikom KSRTC bus stand by Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar and Tamil Nadu Transport Minister SS Sivasankar.

The bus services from Vaikom were launched weeks after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library, established in honour of Dravidar Kazhagam founder EV Ramasamy, in Vaikom.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu govt announces Pongal bonus, check amount, who all will benefit