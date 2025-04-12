Nainar Nagenthiran declared Tamil Nadu BJP president in Chennai | Video Nainar Nagenthiran was formerly associated with the AIADMK. He was the first aspirant to arrive at the BJP state headquarters, Kamalalayam, in T Nagar, and file the nomination.

Nainar Nagenthiran, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, elected as president of the party's Tamil Nadu state unit on Saturday (April 12), with outgoing chief K Annamalai declaring that the goal is to oust the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) from the corridors of power and the path, to be led by Nagenthiran, in alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is clear.

Exuding confidence over the future of the BJP-AIADMK alliance, Nainar Nagenthiran said that both parties will work wholeheartedly to defeat DMK in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He called the recent tie-up between the BJP and AIADMK a natural alliance. When asked about his message for the BJP cadres, Nagenthiran said, "BJP is a very big party with 1,000 and above MLAs and 300 and above MPs, and I am very proud to become a state president of this party."

"I don't have followers for me separately. These are the cadres of the BJP. I am sure all will unite and work wholeheartedly," he added. He further highlighted the "positive" impact of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Tamil Nadu."There is a huge change happening in Tamil Nadu," Nagenthiran said.

Nainar Nagenthiran, who replaced K Annamalai as Tamil Nadu BJP chief, further pointed out that there is no need to criticise the alliance between his party and the AIADMK."There is no need for criticism of our alliance. We have not criticized their (DMK) alliance," Nagenthiran said.

BJP-AIADMK alliance

Notably, AIADMK and BJP, and all the alliance parties decided to contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu together under the National Democratic Alliance. This significant political development comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, which will be held in 2026. In the previous two elections- the Lok Sabha and the last assembly polls--the AIADMK has struggled to perform strongly.

The AIADMK entered into an alliance with the BJP after the passing of J Jayalalithaa in 2016. During the 2021 state elections, the AIADMK and the BJP were in alliance, which resulted in the BJP winning four seats. However, the AIADMK severed ties with the BJP in 2023.