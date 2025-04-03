MK Stalin says DMK to challenge Waqf Bill in Supreme Court, calls it 'attack on Constitution' Waqf Bill: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha early on Thursday after a marathon 12-hour debate. All amendments proposed by Opposition members were rejected through voice votes.

Waqf Bill: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin strongly opposed the passage of the Waqf Bill in the Lok Sabha, announcing on Thursday that his party would challenge it in the Supreme Court. He condemned its adoption at 2 am, allegedly under pressure from a few allies, despite opposition from most parties.

'Attack on structure of Constitution'

The Chief Minister, donning a black badge in protest, criticised the Bill's passage, stating that pushing the amendment at 2 am under the influence of a few allies, despite opposition from most parties in India, "is an attack on the structure of the Constitution."

"This is an act that disturbs religious harmony. To highlight this, we are participating in today's Assembly proceedings wearing black badges," the Chief Minister told the House.

"I would like to inform you that a case will be filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) against this controversial amendment. Tamil Nadu will fight against the Union government's law which destroys the autonomy of the Waqf Board and threatens the minority Muslim population," Stalin said amidst thumping of desks by the Treasury.

He highlighted that the state Assembly had already passed a resolution on March 27 opposing the amendment, citing its potential to disrupt religious harmony and impact the Muslim minority.

Condemning its passage in the Lok Sabha despite 232 MPs voting against it, he emphasised that this was a significant figure, which could grow further. He noted that only 288 members supported the amendment.

Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill in the early hours of Thursday, after nearly 12 hours of debate. The Bill was passed after all amendments moved by the opposition members were rejected by voice votes. It was passed after a division of votes -- 288 in favour and 232 against.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records.

Earlier in the day, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha, asserting that the proposed legislation is not against Muslims or intended to hurt their religious feelings, but seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties, address complexities, ensure transparency and introduce technology-driven management.

(With PTI inputs)

