MGR birth anniversary: PM Modi, Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai pay tributes to AIADMK founder

MGR birth anniversary: Today marks 108th anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran. PM Modi paid tribute to MGR on Friday and acknowledged his lasting impact on the growth and development of Tamil Nadu. State BJP president K Annamalai also paid tribute to MGR.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remebered M G Ramachandran and said his government is inspired by the former Tamil Nadu chief minister's efforts to empower the poor and build a better society. "I pay homage to Thiru MGR on his birth anniversary. We are greatly inspired by his efforts to empower the poor and build a better society," PM's post on X reads.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai also paid tribute to the former Chief Minister, "Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Bharat Ratna recipient and revolutionary leader MGR is on his birthday today. He focused on the advancement of the marginalised people. He implemented visionary projects that improved the entire Tamil community, such as healthcare, vocational training programs, self-employment programs, educational infrastructure, women's development, and nutritious meals for school students. He held the World Tamil Conference and made Tamil proud. We pay tribute to Dr. MGR, a great nationalist who worked for the advancement of the socially and economically backward people."

Actor-turned-politician MG Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, founded the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) after a feud with DMK chief M Karunanidhi in 1972. He served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for ten years between 1977 and 1987 and was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1988.

MG Ramachandran made his acting debut in the 1936 film 'Sathi Leelavathi,' directed by Ellis R. Dungan. He gained popularity with the 1954 picture 'Malaikkallan.' He also won the National Film Award for Best Actor for the film 'Rickshawkaran' in 1972.