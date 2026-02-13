Man dies of suspected heart attack during Vijay’s TVK rally in Salem

New Delhi:

A man reportedly died of a heart attack while attending Vijay’s rally in Salem on Friday. A 37-year-old man from Maharashtra died after allegedly suffering a heart attack during a political meeting held in Salem. The deceased has been identified as Suraj (37), a native of Maharashtra.

He had been residing in the Sevvaipettai area of Salem, where he worked in silver-related labour. He was married and is survived by his wife and a child.

Man collapses during TVK public meeting

According to sources, Suraj attended the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) public meeting organised for party administrators as a spectator. During the event, he suddenly collapsed.

He was rushed for medical assistance but was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack. Salem police officials said further inquiries into the incident are underway.

Vijay resumes political campaign in Salem

Actor-turned-politician Vijay resumed his political campaign and addressed the TVK meeting in Salem on Friday.

The meeting was held between 12 noon and 3 pm amid tight security arrangements. Nearly 600 police personnel were deployed at Seelanaickenpatti, where Vijay addressed party functionaries from five districts.

Earlier, Vijay had addressed the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s meeting in Erode in December 2025.

Party details on executive meeting

TVK’s Salem central district secretary Tamilan Parthiban said Vijay would also address the party’s executive committee members from Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts.

“The party executives’ meeting and election campaign programme to be attended by the TVK president will be held at the KVP Garden, Seelanaickenpatti, from 12 pm to 3 pm,” the party said in a release.

The party appealed to cadres to comply with police guidelines regarding security and admission through entry passes containing QR codes.

“Only 4,998 people who have been provided entry passes with QR codes will be allowed to participate in this programme,” the release stated.

Previous incident at Karur rally

This incident comes months after a stampede reportedly claimed nearly 40 lives during a rally held by Vijay in Karur.