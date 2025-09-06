KA Sengottaiyan sacked from AIADMK after demanding re-induction of expelled leaders for party unity Tamil Nadu politics: KA Sengottaiyan stressed that the expelled leaders have publicly and privately expressed their willingness to rejoin the AIADMK without imposing any conditions.

Chennai:

KA Sengottaiyan, senior AIADMK leader, who has called for the re-induction of expelled party leaders, including prominent figures like VK Sasikala, O Panneerselvam, and TTV Dhinakaran has been sacked from the party.

He earlier emphasised that only a united All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) can secure victory in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Sengottaiyan has set a 10-day deadline for party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to initiate the process of bringing back these leaders. He warned that if EPS fails to act, like-minded members of the party would come together and drive the reunification on their own.

Sengottaiyan’s stance and support

During his public remarks in Erode, AIADMK senior leader KA Sengottaiyan urged the party general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, to take immediate steps to reunite the party by re-inducting all expelled leaders within ten days. Sengottaiyan was removed from his party positions as organising secretary of the state and Erode Rural West district secretary following these demands. He emphasised that unity among all factions was essential for the party’s success and insisted that the process of reconciliation should begin without delay.

Sengottaiyan argued that the expelled leaders have expressed willingness to return without any preconditions and highlighted the historical precedent set by former AIADMK leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, who reinstated critics to strengthen the party. He further warned that continuing factionalism would harm the party’s electoral prospects. Several expelled leaders have welcomed Sengottaiyan’s call for unity, while senior insiders aligned with EPS have dismissed it as an attempt to sow discord within the party.

Sengottaiyan’s removal from AIADMK

Following his vocal demands for party unity and re-induction of expelled leaders, KA Sengottaiyan was sacked from AIADMK, signalling escalating internal conflict within the party. His removal came after his ultimatum, reflecting the deep divisions and ongoing power struggles within AIADMK ahead of the crucial assembly elections. This development intensifies the battle for control and direction within AIADMK as it grapples with competing factions ahead of the state elections.