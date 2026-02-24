Eye on Tamil Nadu polls, AIADMK announces lucrative promises: Rs 10,000 to families, fishermen aid and more

Chennai:

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday announced a series of promises to the people ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, including direct financial assistance, higher subsidies and loan waivers, aimed at supporting families, job seekers, fishermen, weavers and small traders.

He said that relief assistance of Rs 10,000 would be provided to every family in the state. Graduates who have registered with employment exchanges and are awaiting jobs would receive a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000. Those who have studied up to the Higher Secondary level and are registered with employment exchanges would be given Rs 1,000 per month.

Fishermen aid to be raised to Rs 12,000

Palaniswami also announced enhanced support for fishermen during the annual fishing ban period. The relief amount, which currently stands at Rs 8,000, would be increased to Rs 12,000. In addition to the Pongal gift hamper distributed every year during Thai Pongal, an extra Rs 1,000 would also be provided, he said.

The AIADMK leader further stated that free electricity for handloom weavers would be increased from 300 units to 450 units. For power loom weavers, the free electricity limit would be raised from 1,000 units to 1,400 units.

He also announced that loans taken from cooperative banks by small traders operating pavement shops in urban areas would be waived.

Tamil Nadu voter list revision: 74 lakh names removed

The Election Commission of India has published the final electoral roll for Tamil Nadu following the completion of a Special Intensive Revision. The updated roll shows that more than 74 lakh names have been deleted from the voter list across the state.

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Electoral Officer, Archana Patnaik, announced the figures at a press conference in Chennai. District Election Officers also released revised data for their respective districts earlier in the day.

Total voter strength drops to 5.67 crore. Prior to the revision exercise, Tamil Nadu had 6.41 crore registered voters. After the update, the total electorate has reduced to 5.67 crore.

According to the final figures, the state now has 2.77 crore male voters, 2.89 crore female voters and 7,617 third gender voters.

Officials said the deletions and corrections were carried out after examining applications and verifying records during the claims and objections period.

