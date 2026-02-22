TVK chief Vijay to contest 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls from one of North Chennai constituencies

Chennai:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay will contest from one of the North Chennai constituencies in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the party's General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna said on Sunday.

The Elections are expected to be held in Tamil Nadu before 10 May 2026 to elect all 234 members of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. In the 2021 elections, the DMK–Congress alliance secured the majority by winning 151 seats.

'Vijay ready to make his political presence felt on ground'

On February 9, Arjuna had said that Vijay is ready to make his political presence felt on the ground, asserting that the leader is prepared for extensive public outreach and direct engagement with voters across Tamil Nadu, which is heading into Assembly polls this year.

Speaking at a press conference in Chennai, he said, "Our leader Vijay is ready to run. He is prepared to be on the ground and connect with people."

However, Arjuna flagged concerns over police Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) governing public meetings. "As per police SOPs, party organisers are made responsible for public safety. But armed police are deployed in every district, and ensuring public safety is also their responsibility," he said.

DMDK aligns with DMK ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

As parties sharpen their strategies for the high-stakes contest, a major political development saw the DMDK formally join the DMK-led alliance. DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth and party treasurer LK Sudish met Chief Minister MK Stalin at the DMK headquarters, Arivalayam, earlier this week.

After the meeting, Premalatha Vijayakanth confirmed the alliance, saying seat-sharing details would be finalised after discussions between the two parties. "We have sealed an alliance with the DMK. The number of seats will be decided after election committees are formed and talks are held," she said, expressing confidence that the alliance would win more than 200 seats.

Meanwhile, the NDA-led in the state by the AIADMK and the BJP, is gearing up to challenge the ruling DMK-Congress combine. With Vijay’s entry into electoral politics through TVK, the Assembly election is shaping up as a triangular contest, adding a new dimension to Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

Also Read: DMDK aligns with DMK ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly election: What it means for the 2026 battle

Also Read: Tamil Nadu BJP chief apologises to Vijay, Trisha over derogatory remarks: What was the controversy?