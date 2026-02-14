Egmore Assembly Election 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Chennai:

The Egmore Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 16 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Egmore Assembly constituency comes under the Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, I Paranthamen of the DMK won the seat by defeating B John Pandian of the AIADMK with a margin of 38,768 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Dayanidhi Maran of the DMK won from the Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2,44,689 votes by defeating Vinoj P Selvam of the BJP.

Egmore Constituency Demographic Profile

The Egmore Assembly constituency is a part of the Chennai district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,93,162 voters in the Egmore constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 95,725 were male and 97,384 were female voters. 53 voters belonged to the third gender. 1332 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Egmore in 2021 was 22 (20 men and 2 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 1,91,494 voters in the Egmore constituency, out of which 95,104 were male and 96,353 were female. 37 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,046 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. Number of service voters stood at 43, 27 male and 16 female.

Egmore Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Egmore Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Egmore Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Engmore Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, I Paranthamen of the DMK won the seat by defeating B John Pandian of the AIADMK with a margin of 38,768 votes. He polled 68,832 votes, while Pandian got 30,064 votes. In 2016, Ravichandran K.S of the DMK defeated AIADMK candidate Parithi Ellamvazhuthi E to win the seat with a margin of 10,679 (8.85 per cent) margin of votes.

2016: KS Ravichandra (DMK)

2011: K Nalla Thambi (DMDK)

2006: Parithi Ilamvazhuthi (DMK)

2001: Parithi Ilamvazhuthi (DMK)

1996: Parithi Ilamvazhuthi (DMK)

1991: Parithi Ilamvazhuthi (DMK)

1989: Parithi Ilamvazhuthi (DMK)

1984: S Balan (DMK)

1980: L Ellaya Perumal (Congress)

Egmore Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Egmore Assembly constituency was 1,18,095 or 61.84 per cent. In 2015, the voter turnout was recorded at 63.01 per cent and total number of votes cast were 1,20,635.