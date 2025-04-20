Durai Vaiko, MDMK leader, withdraws resignation from principal secretary post Tamil Nadu politics: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Durai said differences of opinion between leaders emerge in a party which follows democracy.

Chennai:

On Sunday (April 20), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader and party founder Vaiko announced that his son, Durai Vaiko, who had resigned from his position as principal secretary, has decided to withdraw his resignation after resolving differences with another senior leader.

While speaking to the media, Vaiko said Durai had a difference of opinion with senior leader Mallai Sathya, but resolved it through an open discussion today. Both have agreed to set aside their differences and work together for the welfare of the party. Sathya also assured his full support for Durai.

"Following Sathya's assurance, he (Durai Vaiko) has withdrawn his decision to resign," Vaiko added. On Saturday (April 19), Durai submitted his resignation and made certain allegations without naming Sathya.

Earlier on Sunday, members of the MDMK Administrative Council met and voiced support for Durai. Criticising the media for carrying out untrue reports about the resignation of his son Durai from the party post, Vaiko explained that this morning Durai and Sathya had a detailed discussion and sorted out the differences between them in a 'decent way'.

Let bygones be bygones: Durai Vaiko

"Sathya has assured that such incidents will not occur again and will work for the welfare of the MDMK and will extend his support to the principal secretary. Durai accepted it and said 'let bygones be bygones' and only good things happen in future," Vaiko said. "They together shook hands and, along with me a group photograph was taken in front of the Administrative Council members," he said.

Responding to a query, he said, "Following this development, Durai decided to withdraw his resignation from the party post." In his brief remarks, Durai said differences of opinion between leaders emerge in a party which follows democracy. "I have also assured Sathya that I will also extend my support to him," he said.

Sathya said he expressed his regrets over the incident and would work for the welfare of the party. Before concluding his speech, Vaiko said his party would hold protests in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore against the Wakf (Amendment) Bill by the Centre.

"I would lead the protest in Chennai along with Sathya, while Durai will lead the agitation in Madurai. Senior party functionaries will stage a protest in Coimbatore," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)