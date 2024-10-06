Chennai Air Show: IAF’s dazzling aerobatic prowess steals hearts at Marina Beach ahead of 92nd Air Force Day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Air Forces aerobatics team Surya Kiran performs during an air show as part of the 92nd anniversary celebrations of IAF at Marina Beach in Chennai.

Chennai air show: The Indian Air Force (IAF) today (October 6) organised an Air Show at Chennai's Marina Beach ahead of the upcoming 92nd Air Force Day on October 8. In the air adventure show, fighter aircraft Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Sarang helicopter took part as a large number of spectators gathered to witness the spectacular show. Garud Commandos also displayed their strength and operational preparedness at Marina Beach which is being held for the first time in 21 years in Chennai.

The IAF Day celebration on the Marina, between the Lighthouse and Chennai Port, was witnessed among others by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, state Ministers, Chennai Mayor R Priya and a host of other dignitaries.

This year's theme, 'Bharatiya Vayusena: Saksham, Sashakt aur Aatmnirbhar' (Indian Air Force: Capable, Strong, and Self-reliant), underscores the IAF's commitment to national security, self-reliance, and modernisation efforts. A keen crowd of young children and adults were present at the air show. A child visitor who marked his first visit to the show said that although the show was great, the hot weather troubled them.

Know more about spectacular air show at Marina Beach

A spectacular aerial display showcasing the prowess and manoeuvrability of IAF aircraft over the iconic Marina sky captivated the hearts of Chennaiites who turned up in thousands on a sultry Sunday and witnessed the IAF's range of new aircraft including Rafale, roar in action.

Enthusiastic families gathered on the sands of the Marina beach, many holding umbrellas to shield themselves from the blazing sun, ahead of 11 am when the air show commenced with the Special Garud Force commandos of the IAF displaying their daring skills in a simulated rescue operation and in freeing the hostage.

Para jump instructors making an accurate landing on the target area and the commandos slithering in to reach the target area held the spectators spellbound. Though the clear skies provided a good view of the fascinating air show by the IAF aircraft, people gathered on the sandy beach flashed their umbrellas for an aerial photography from the IAF aircraft towards the end of the mega show.

72 aircraft took part in air show

Nearly 72 aircraft took part in the air display which is set to enter the Limca Book of World Records. About 50 aircraft including the supersonic fighter jets Rafale indulged in a formation showering flares. Heritage aircraft Dakota and Harvard, Tejas, SU-30, and Sarang, also, participated in the aerial salute.

The Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet performed the “Loop-tumble-yaw” manoeuvrability and dispensed flares. The Suryakiiran, too, took to the skies to enthrall the crowd.

The nation's pride, and our own indigenously manufactured state-of-the-art Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, and Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, too take part in the flypast and aerial display held in Chennai after a gap of 21 years with the theme: "Saksham, Sashakta, Amtanirbhar."

It is the third time such one outside the national capital. The last spectacle was carried out over the Sangam area in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on October 8, 2023, and in Chandigarh in the previous year.

The grand finale was a breathtaking performance by the Sarang helicopter display team that performed a stunning aerial manoeuvre. The Rafale streaking across the sky and demonstrating refuelling capability, and the Dakota in action was a sight to behold.

The aerobatic power of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was on full display in Chennai with people glued to the sky during the first airshow underway down south on Sunday. The event marks the 92nd celebration of the IAF, instituted on October 8, 1932.

The display was being controlled by the Air Traffic Controller at the Chennai Airport. Dassault Rafale, Sukhoi-30, Suryakiran, and indigenously developed HAL Tejas, among others, were on display at the airshow.

Earlier, expressing concern over bird strikes, the IAF requested people not to bring eatables while attending the airshow. The IAF’s Suryakiran aerobatic team and helicopter aerobatic formation Sarang enthralled the crowd.

Chief Coordinating Officer of the Chennai Airshow, Air Vice Marshall K. Premkumar, said the Indian Air Force made major preparations for the Air Show 2024 at Chennai to enter into the Limca Book of Records.

In October 2023, the IAF conducted the airshow at Prayagraj, and in 2022, it was held in Chandigarh. The Greater Chennai Police has deployed 6,500 cops and 1500 Home guards for the Chennai Airshow.

Speaking to media, the young visitor said "I am very happy my parents brought me here to attend the show. It is a very nice feeling to come here. But the weather is very hot, it would have been nice if it was in the early morning."

A parent said that they had brought the kids to experience the memorable show and said "We brought our kids here to experience the show. They are really happy, although it's very hot here."

Chennai Traffic Police advisory

Advisories were also issued by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police urging the public to use the Metro and MRTS service and plan their travel accordingly to ensure a smoother experience of the show.