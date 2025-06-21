At 73, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi floors crowd with 51 push-ups during Yoga Day event in Madurai | Video Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, 73, wowed over 10,000 attendees during International Yoga Day celebrations in Madurai by performing 51 consecutive push-ups after a yoga session. Dressed in athletic wear, Ravi led the event with energy and precision, drawing on his IPS background.

In a remarkable show of fitness and spirit, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, 73, amazed over 10,000 participants at an International Yoga Day celebration in Madurai by performing 51 consecutive push-ups, leaving the crowd stunned and cheering. The event was held on Saturday morning at the Velammal Educational Institution, as part of the global observance of the 11th International Day of Yoga, themed “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.” Clad in a tracksuit and vest, Governor Ravi participated actively in the yoga session, leading by example rather than ceremony.

A former IPS officer, Ravi executed the yoga asanas with precision and poise, drawing on his disciplined background. But it was his unexpected push-up routine after the session that electrified the audience, with many in disbelief over his age-defying stamina.

“Is he really 73?” murmured students and attendees, some comparing his energy to that of someone half his age. The crowd broke into applause as he completed his final push-up without breaking form.

A deeper message on yoga’s meaning

Before the session, Governor Ravi addressed the gathering, offering an inspirational take on yoga’s holistic value. “Yoga is not just a physical activity—it is a path to self-awareness, mental clarity, emotional balance, and spiritual growth. It is India’s precious gift to the world,” he said.

He recalled how June 21 was declared International Day of Yoga by the United Nations in 2015 following India’s proposal, and noted that the date aligns with the summer solstice, dedicated to the Sun—Earth’s source of energy.

Celebrations across Tamil Nadu

The Madurai event was part of a wider celebration across Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, Union Minister L. Murugan joined a yoga session at the National Institute of Siddha, while in Gudiyatham, former Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and BJP leader-actress Namitha participated in public yoga events. At the coast near INS Adyar, 500 personnel from the armed forces also performed yoga in synchrony, highlighting the widespread participation in the annual celebration.