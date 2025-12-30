AIADMK mocks Congress, calls party a 'tail-wagging puppy' of DMK | WATCH The video shared by AIADMK IT Wing on its official Twitter page is seen as a playful but pointed jab at the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between DMK and Congress ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

New Delhi:

The AIADMK IT Wing on its official Twitter page shared a cartoon video mocking the Congress party, depicting it as a dog eagerly grabbing biscuits thrown by DMK leaders. The video purportedly shows Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy CM seated on chairs, while a dog, representing Congress, wags its tail and snatches the cookie. The post included a caption in Tamil that said that “Congress behaves like a pet, eagerly accepting whatever DMK allocates.”

The video is seen as a playful but pointed jab at the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between DMK and Congress ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Watch the video here

Congress’ push for more seats

Reports indicate that Congress is demanding a significantly higher share of assembly seats compared to previous elections and, for the first time, ministerial berths in the state government. In 2021, Congress contested 25 seats and won 18. This time, the party is reportedly seeking between 35 and 50 constituencies, with some factions advocating 40-45 seats along with power-sharing arrangements.

A high-level AICC delegation met Chief Minister Stalin on 3 December at DMK headquarters to formally begin talks for the upcoming polls. However, the DMK has yet to form its official seat-sharing negotiation committee, signaling a cautious approach to the complex bargaining process.

DMK stresses alliance ideology

Despite the rising tensions, CM Stalin has emphasised that the DMK-Congress alliance is rooted in ideology rather than power. He described Rahul Gandhi as “a brother who calls Stalin his elder sibling” and reaffirmed that internal debates are natural but the alliance remains intact. TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai also clarified that Congress discussions are only with DMK and not with TVK.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami maintains that the seat-sharing conflicts highlight cracks in the DMK-led front.