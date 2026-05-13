AIADMK feud: Shanmugam calls EPS' whip letter 'forged' as 25 MLAs back TVK during trust vote

Chennai:

AIADMK’s internal rift deepened dramatically after 25 of its MLAs backed the ruling TVK government during the floor test, triggering a fierce war of words between the Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) camp and the rebel faction led by CV Shanmugam.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, Shanmugam launched a scathing attack on EPS, questioning the very legitimacy of the party whip issued ahead of the trust vote. He alleged that no meeting of AIADMK legislators was ever convened to elect the Assembly leader, deputy leader, or whip, contrary to claims made by the EPS camp.

Rebel leaders call EPS letter ‘forged’

Shanmugam asserted that former minister C Vijay Baskar remained the officially elected whip of the AIADMK legislature party and maintained that the party’s general secretary did not possess unilateral authority to appoint a whip. EPS, however, had claimed that Krishnamoorthy was the authorised party whip.

Calling the letter submitted by EPS to the Speaker “forged” and “fabricated,” Shanmugam further alleged that no resolution had been passed within the party directing MLAs not to support the TVK government led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

“Twenty-five AIADMK MLAs have supported the TVK government. EPS is lying about 47 legislators signing a resolution opposing support to TVK. When exactly did those MLAs sign such a resolution?” Shanmugam asked, while reiterating his allegation that the document presented to the Speaker was fake.

Shanmugam accuses EPS of offering ministerial promises

Rejecting over EPS’s accusation that rebel legislators had been “lured with ministerial berths,” Shanmugam turned the charge back on the AIADMK chief. He alleged that it was, in fact, EPS who had attempted to entice legislators by promising them positions in a future AIADMK government supposedly backed externally by the DMK.

“Edappadi Palaniswami told legislators that AIADMK would form the government with outside support from the DMK. He tried to win over MLAs by promising them ministerial posts,” Shanmugam claimed.

Earlier, EPS had defended the authority of the party whip, insisting that no individual could defy the directives issued by the AIADMK leadership. He stated that Krishnamoorthy had been formally appointed as party whip and that all legislators had been duly informed of the decision.

Despite this, EPS alleged that several former ministers and MLAs openly defied the party line by declaring support for the ruling TVK government. He described their actions as a betrayal of the AIADMK and a blatant violation of party discipline.

“Even after being informed of the party’s stand, they chose to support the ruling dispensation. This is completely against party rules and political ethics,” EPS said.

The AIADMK chief further accused the dissenting legislators of succumbing to political inducements and ignoring the directives of the party leadership.

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