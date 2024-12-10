Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains for Tamil Nadu tomorrow, yellow alert issued

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check Tamil Nadu Weather Updates.

Tamil Nadu weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry after a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining east Equatorial Indian Ocean has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area. The IMD said this low pressure is located over the Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal and is expected to move west-northwestward towards the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts within the next 24 hours. Moreover, the low-pressure is accompanied by an upper air cyclonic circulation extending to mid-tropospheric levels.

Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu for next few days

As per the updates from the weather office, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next few days. The IMD predicted heavy rainfall in districts such as Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, and Ramanathapuram, with isolated areas likely to experience severe downpours.

Coastal and interior districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram, are also expected to receive heavy rain.

Check IMD advisory

The IMD issued an advisory for residents in affected areas to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow updates closely as the system progresses. Authorities have been asked to take precautionary measures to minimise disruptions and ensure public safety.

Weather prediction for Wednesday

The IMD has issued yellow alert for 17 districts including Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Weather prediction for Wednesday

Heavy rain is likely to impact Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, and Tiruchirappalli. Several other districts, including the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Chennai, remain on yellow alert for potential flooding and disruptions.

Apart from this, heavy rainfall is predicted for 11 districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Kallakurichi, as well as Puducherry. The weather office said Tamil Nadu is expected to experience intense rainfall until 16 December.