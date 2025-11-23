TVK chief Vijay targets DMK, promises equality and criticises party's 'loot' ideology The meeting, to be held at a private educational institution in Sunguvarchattiram, will allow entry only through QR-coded passes, ensuring strict crowd regulation.

Chennai:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and actor-turned-politician Vijay resumed his political outreach on Sunday, marking his first major public engagement in nearly two months following the tragic Karur stampede in September that claimed 41 lives.

Indoor event at educational campus

The event was held at an indoor auditorium of a private educational institution in Sunguvarchattiram, Kanchipuram district. The meeting saw the presence of cadres, party supporters, and local residents, with strict security and crowd control measures. Approximately 1,500–2,000 QR-coded passes were issued to verified attendees, and tin-sheet barricades were installed to prevent unauthorised access.

Criticism of DMK and emphasis on TVK policies

Addressing the gathering, Vijay strongly criticised the ruling DMK, accusing it of “loot” and indirectly targeting its dynasty politics. He ridiculed the party for its pretensions and alleged that it deceives the public through “drama.”

He emphasised that TVK, unlike DMK, does not make “empty claims,” such as ending NEET, and highlighted his party’s policy priorities. These include shifting education from the concurrent list to the state list in the Constitution, conducting a caste census, and promoting equality.

Enhanced security measures after Karur tragedy

In the aftermath of the Karur stampede, TVK has significantly tightened security protocols. Party workers wearing bright yellow T-shirts and caps—trained by retired police officials—have been deployed to manage crowds and regulate movement. Private security agencies have also arranged “bouncers” and additional personnel for on-ground control.

Arrangements have been made for vehicles, drinking water, and food for attendees. TVK district functionaries have additionally approached the Kanchipuram District Superintendent of Police seeking formal police protection for the event.

Vijay expected to address key issues

According to TVK insiders, Vijay will interact with party cadre and residents, addressing several pressing political and social concerns. The event marks his return to mass outreach following his visit last month to meet families of the Karur stampede victims in Mamallapuram.

Earlier in January, Vijay had addressed villagers in Ekanapuram, expressing support for those affected by the Parandur airport project and urging the government to shift the project away from fertile agricultural land and waterbodies.

Shift to indoor events ahead of election season

With state elections approaching, TVK is keen to accelerate Vijay’s outreach efforts. The party’s request for a mega rally in Salem on December 4 was denied by police due to scheduling conflicts, prompting TVK to opt for indoor meetings as a safer alternative.

Sunday’s event marks an important step in reactivating Vijay’s political campaign while prioritising public safety.