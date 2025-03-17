Three new flyovers coming up in Chennai soon, traffic jams will be reduced: Check route, project cost Once completed, these flyovers will ease traffic jams and will be a game-changer as they promise to bring relief to millions of commuters who navigate Chennai's bustling streets daily. Check details about three upcoming flyovers.

Here comes a piece of good news for the commuters in Chennai. The city is going to have three more flyovers soon as the Tamil Nadu government, in its budget 2025, announced the construction of three flyovers, each designed to tackle the city's traffic snarls.

These three flyovers will bring relief from traffic woes as Chennai commuters have struggled to commute during the peak hours due to traffic jams in key areas.

Once completed, these flyovers will ease traffic jams and will be a game-changer as they promise to bring relief to millions of commuters who navigate Chennai's bustling streets daily. Check details about three upcoming flyovers.

T-Shaped Flyover In Velacherry

The new flyover at will be constructed for 3 kilometers, from Five Furlong Road to Guru Nanak College. A circular roundabout at the 100 Feet Road-Velachery Main Road junction, will be designed to make sure seamless right turns for vehicles coming from either direction.

The cost of the flyover is fixed at Rs 310 crore and officials said that the vehicles on the Saidapet-Velachery stretch move at a snail's pace and the new flyover will ease traffic congestion on 100 Feet Road.

The new flyover includes elevated lanes on 100 Feet Road, ensuring smooth flow in both directions. Apart from this, 5.5-meter-wide uni-directional down ramps near Five Furlong Road and Guru Nanak College, along with service roads and footpaths, will further enhance connectivity.

New flyover at Korukkupet's railway gate

Another flyover is coming up to offer great relief on the way to those who often complain of traffic jams at the railway gate in Korukkupet. The Tamil Nadu government has approved a railway flyover to put an end to this daily ordeal. Once constructed, the flyover will benefit around one lakh residents and budget of the project is R 70 crore.

With this new flyover, there will be uninterrupted passage over the railway tracks, saving precious time and reducing frustration for thousands of commuters.

Four-lane flyover from Thiruvanmiyur to Uthandi

Another four-lane flyover is coming up from Thiruvanmiyur to Uthandi which will be constructed in Rs. 2,100-crore. The new 14.2-kilometer flyover will not only ease traffic but also enhance the travel experience for those heading to the city's southern suburbs and beyond.