Thiyagarayanagar Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

New Delhi:

The Thiyagarayanagar Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 24 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Thiyagarayanagar Assembly constituency comes under the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Karunanithi J of the DMK won the seat by defeating Sathiyanaarayanan B of the AIADMK with a margin of 137 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate T. Sumathy won from the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 2,25,945 votes by defeating Tamilisai Soundararajan of the BJP.

Thiyagarayanagar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Thiyagarayanagar Assembly constituency is a part of the Chennai district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 245040 voters in the Thiyagarayanagar constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 120903 were male and 124090 were female voters. 47 voters belonged to the third gender. 1720 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thiyagarayanagar in 2021 was 35 (32 men and 3 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 245101 voters in the Thiyagarayanagar constituency, out of which 121948 were male and 123108 were female. 45 voters belonged to the third gender. 599 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 82(61 men and 21 women).

Thiyagarayanagar Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Thiyagarayanagar Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Thiyagarayanagar Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Thiyagarayanagar Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2021, Karunanithi J of the DMK won the seat by defeating Sathiyanaarayanan B of the AIADMK with a margin of 137 votes. In 2016, Sathyanarayanan.B of the ADMK defeated DMK candidate Dr.N.S.Kanimozhi to win the seat with a margin of 3155 (2.22 per cent) votes.

2016: Sathyanarayanan B (ADMK)

2011: Kalairajan V P (AIADMK)

Thiyagarayanagar Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Thiyagarayanagar Assembly constituency was 136497 or 56.4 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 57.94 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 141982.