Bomb threat at Tuticorin Airport in Tamil Nadu, security tightened The administrative office at Tuticorin Airport confirmed that intensive security checks are being conducted for all passengers. Despite thorough investigations, no suspicious items have been found so far.

Security has been heightened at Tuticorin Airport in Tamil Nadu following a bomb threat received via email. Responding promptly to the threat, airport authorities deployed additional security personnel and brought in bomb squads and sniffer dogs to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.