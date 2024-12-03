Tamil Nadu: Video shows mammoth mudslide gushing out in residential area in cyclone-hit Tiruvannamalai

Follow us on Image Source : X Mudslide enters residential area after cyclone makes landfall

A horrific video of a mudslide from Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai town in which a strong stream of water mixed with mud and debris gushing heavily down a stairway, creating panic among residents surfaced on social media. The mammoth mudflow entered homes in the Pavala Kundru area of Thiruvannamalai on Sunday when Cyclone Fengal's landfall process was on. Five people were killed in Tiruvannamalai due to Cyclone Fengal.

Cyclone Fengal leaves trail of destruction in Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal emerged as a Low-Pressure Area and caused unprecedented devastation across 14 districts of Tamil Nadu.

Initially, it brought heavy rainfall to the districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai.

Subsequently, districts such as Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram experienced extremely heavy rainfall.

Upon its landfall on December 1, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Tiruvannamalai, suffered extensive damage to roads, and electricity lines as wind speeds touched a very high velocity of 90 km/h.

It also caused heavy inundation and damages in the interior districts of Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupathur.

"The deluge has caused extensive disruptions, inundating vast areas, displacing population and severely impacting infrastructure and livelihood," Stalin said.

Totally 69 lakh families adversely affected

Totally 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals were adversely affected by this calamity. Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi districts, in particular, received rainfall equivalent to an entire season’s average (more than 50 cm) on a single day, resulting in widespread flooding and severe damage to infrastructure and crops, he pointed out.

PM Modi assures Stalin all possible help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday to enquire about the flood situation in parts of the state and assured him of all possible support from the Centre. Official sources said PM Modi called up Stalin regarding the flood situation.

Villupuram district in north Tamil Nadu continued to reel under unprecedented flooding on Monday following extremely heavy rainfall, virtually blocking access to villages and residential colonies as bridges and roads were submerged and inundating huge acreage of standing crops.

(With agencies inputs)

