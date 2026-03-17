Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Vijay's TVK likely to go solo, keeps NDA alliance option on hold

New Delhi:

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is likely to take his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), into the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections independently. According to party sources, the decision comes after days of internal discussions and strategic meetings. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had been making consistent efforts to bring TVK into the NDA fold. Reports suggest that the party even offered around 80 seats and the possibility of a Deputy Chief Minister’s post if the alliance formed the government.

TVK now appears unconvinced, particularly in the context of Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. However, sources indicate that the option of a post-poll alliance has not been entirely ruled out.

Vijay set to contest from Chennai’s Perambur

Preparations for a solo electoral battle are already underway. Party insiders reveal that Vijay is expected to contest from the Perambur constituency in Chennai, and groundwork for the same has begun. Additionally, six team members of the party are likely to contest from different constituencies within Chennai, signalling a focused urban strategy.

On Tuesday, Vijay conducted a second round of interviews with potential candidates at the party office. Priority is reportedly being given to individuals who have been actively involved in social work through Vijay’s fan clubs over the years.

Puducherry alliance Still on the Table

While TVK may go solo in Tamil Nadu, a different strategy could emerge in the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry. Sources suggest that the party may consider joining the NDA there. Notably, Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy has met Vijay and invited him to be part of the alliance.