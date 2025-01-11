Tamil Nadu: DMK announces VC Chandhirakumar as candidate for Erode East bypoll

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA V.C. Chandhirakumar and Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has officially named V.C. Chandhirakumar, the party’s Propaganda Joint Secretary, as its candidate for the upcoming Erode East Assembly by-election. The bypoll was triggered by the recent passing of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan, who had held the seat.

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Saturday morning, revealing that the decision had been made after discussions with the Congress, which had previously held the seat in 2021 and 2023. The DMK and Congress agreed to field the DMK candidate in light of the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

In a statement, Stalin expressed that the DMK would contest the bypoll with the backing of its alliance partners in the DMK-led Front. The Congress, which traditionally held the Erode East seat, decided not to contest the by-election, conceding the seat to the DMK on Stalin's request. This decision came after consultations with the Congress High Command and state party leaders.

K. Selvaperunthagai, President of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), confirmed that Congress would support the DMK candidate. He urged Congress cadres to work hard for the victory of Chandhirakumar, emphasizing the importance of securing a significant margin in the by-election.

The bypoll became necessary following the death of EVKS Elangovan, a senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, in December 2024. Elangovan had previously won the seat in February 2023 by a record margin of over 66,000 votes, marking his return to the State Assembly after a 39-year gap. His untimely passing has now led to another bypoll for the Erode East constituency.

With the DMK and Congress making a joint effort, the upcoming by-election will be a significant test ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

(PTI inputs)