Tamil Nadu: 12-year-old boy attacked over sacred thread in Tirunelveli, state BJP Vice President reacts

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy has strongly condemned the recent attack and death threat against a 12-year-old boy, Akhilesh, in Tirunelveli. The young boy, residing in Thiyagraja Nagar, was allegedly attacked by unidentified individuals who cut off his sacred thread and threatened him against wearing it in the future.

In a post on social media platform X, Thirupathy called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to take immediate action. "It is the duty and responsibility of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who claims 'I am the Chief Minister for all', to order the arrest of those evil forces who had cut the sacred thread and attacked the young child and render justice," he said.

Expressing his outrage over the incident, Thirupathy added, "I strongly condemn the attack and the death threat on a 12-year young boy 'Akilesh' at Thiyagraja Nagar, Tirunelveli. Attacking him, the hooligans had cut the sacred thread he was wearing. He was also threatened that he should not wear the sacred thread in future. Wearing a sacred thread is not only a belief, but it's a tool of worship not only praying for one's wellness but for the wellness of one's family and the society as a whole."

In his statement, Thirupathy also emphasized that the wearing of a sacred thread is not limited to Brahmins, countering a common misconception. "In the past 75 years, some evil forces like Justice Party and Dravidar Kazhagam & the DMK had created an impression that only Brahmins wear the sacred thread. However, most of the communities like Chettiars, Ayravaisiyas, goldsmiths, carpenters and sculptors had rituals of wearing and changing their sacred thread as a duty and belief during the important changes in their lives."

He further criticized those behind the attack, saying, "Cutting a sacred thread from a person is the height of stupidity, as the imperialist Britishers who created the illusion that Brahmin society has subjugated other societies and hence these fools want to destroy that society. It is the same pseudo-secularists and politicians who claim that there is no caste but are engaged in conspiring to seize political power on the basis of castes, are the ones engaged and instigating the cutting off the religious symbol of sacred thread by stating that all those who wear it are Brahmins."

(With ANI Inputs)