Sri Lankan president makes surprise visit to Katchatheevu island after Vijay's call for reclaiming Dissanayake, who was in Jaffna to launch welfare programmes and review the expansion of the Mayilidi Fishing Port, travelled by Navy speedboat to Katchatheevu with senior defence officials.

Chennai:

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake made an unannounced visit to the contested Katchatheevu island, just days after actor-politician Vijay reignited debate in India over reclaiming the territory.

Dissanayake, who was in Jaffna to launch welfare programmes and review the expansion of the Mayilidi Fishing Port, travelled by Navy speedboat to Katchatheevu with senior defence officials. He toured the island, visited the Navy base, and held talks with officers stationed there.

Emphasising Sri Lanka’s claim, the president declared, “Katchatheevu is an integral part of our country. We must safeguard our seas from foreign encroachment. The island is vital for our fishermen. A discussion has arisen over this, but it is my duty to protect our land, our islands, our waters and our skies for future generations.”

Vijay's remarks on Katchatheevu island

The visit follows remarks by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, who recently called on India to retrieve Katchatheevu, accusing New Delhi of failing Tamil Nadu fishermen who continue to face arrests and harassment by the Sri Lankan Navy. Speaking at a rally in Madurai on August 21, Vijay directly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “Nearly 800 fishermen have suffered due to Navy attacks. I am not asking you to do much, only something very small. Retrieve Katchatheevu for our fishermen’s safety. That would be enough.”

Vijay’s comments triggered strong responses in Colombo. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath dismissed the demand as election-driven rhetoric. Addressing the weekly Cabinet briefing, he said, “These statements are politically motivated, made only because it is election season in South India. What matters is diplomatic communication, not political speeches. Katchatheevu belongs to Sri Lanka, and that position will not change.”