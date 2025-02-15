PM Modi to inaugurate new Pamban Bridge on Feb 28: Check features of India's first vertical lift sea bridge

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to inaugurate new Pamban Bridge on Feb 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the new Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu’s Rameshwaram on February 28. He will visit Rameshwaram for the inauguration of the bridge. Once inaugurated, the 2.1-kilometre railway bridge, built at cots of Rs 550 crore, connects mainland India to Pamban Island in Tamil Nadu and will replace the old bridge deemed unusable due to corrosion. It should be noted that the new project took six years to complete, and the ceremony will last three hours.

Check features of India's First-ever vertical lift sea bridge