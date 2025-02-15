PM Modi to inaugurate new Pamban Bridge on Feb 28: Check features of India's first vertical lift sea bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the new Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu’s Rameshwaram on February 28. He will visit Rameshwaram for the inauguration of the bridge. Once inaugurated, the 2.1-kilometre railway bridge, built at cots of Rs 550 crore, connects mainland India to Pamban Island in Tamil Nadu and will replace the old bridge deemed unusable due to corrosion. It should be noted that the new project took six years to complete, and the ceremony will last three hours.
Check features of India's First-ever vertical lift sea bridge
- The new bridge replaces the British-era Pamban Railway Bridge, which was commissioned in 1914 and featured a manually operated horizontal opening mechanism to allow ships to pass.
- Located in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, the bridge connects the Indian mainland with Rameswaram Island, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites.
- The old bridge, originally built for Metre Gauge trains, was strengthened for Broad Gauge traffic and reopened in 2007. In February 2019, the Ministry of Railways sanctioned the construction of a new bridge to replace the ageing structure.
- Built at Rs 531 crore by Southern Railway in collaboration with Rail Vikas Nigam, the new 2.1 km-long bridge features a 72.5-meter-long central section that will be lifted to a height of 17 meters to facilitate maritime traffic.
- The electro-mechanical lift mechanism is integrated with train control systems, ensuring efficient and automated operations.
- The bridge is currently equipped with a single electrified railway track, with provisions for an additional line in the future to support increased rail traffic. Presently, 10 regular and 10 weekly special trains operate up to Mandapam station.
- After the bridge is opened to traffic, these services will be extended to Rameswaram, enhancing connectivity with other parts of the country.
- This engineering marvel is expected to boost religious tourism and improve transportation for residents and businesses in the region.