NIA arrest Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir chief Faizul Rahman

Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a key accused in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) case, officials said Wednesday. The central agency arrested Faizul Rahman, a 'nakib' or state 'amir' of the HuT organisation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday. He is the seventh accused to be arrested in the case.

The case is related to a conspiracy by one Hameed Hussain and other accused to spread disaffection and secessionism by promoting the ideology of the anti-India outfit, an NIA spokesperson said.

Faizul Rahman was propagating secessionism

According to NIA, accused Faizul Rahman was actively engaged with the other arrested accused for propagating secessionism and seeking military assistance from Pakistan to liberate Kashmir. "The ulterior motive of the conspiracy was to establish Khilafat by overthrowing the Government of India by waging violent Jihad," the NIA said.

Rahman and the other accused were using various social media handles to spread their propaganda, and campaigning against exercising electoral franchise/voting, terming it ‘un-Islamic/Haram’ as per the ideology of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, NIA investigations have revealed.

Arrested were spreading violent ideology of HuT

The arrested members were allegedly spreading the "violent ideology" of HuT at the behest of organisation's Central Media Office to their followers through secret and encrypted communication platforms. "The accused had held several secret meetings to spread the ideology of Hizb-ut-Tahrir among several groups and had run divisive campaigns throughout Tamil Nadu," a statement by NIA said.

NIA, which took over the case from the Chennai City policy in July 2024, is continuing with its investigations.

