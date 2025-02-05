Massive explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi, fire tenders rush to spot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Massive explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi.

Chennai: A massive explosion was on Wednesday reported at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. Soon after receiving information about the incident, the Fire and Rescue Department officials have rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. More details are awaited in the matter.

In another similar incident, six workers were killed and a few others injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar on January 4, 2025.

The blast was suspected to have reported during the process of mixing chemicals. Reports suggest that the explosion flattened at least four rooms and caused the fatalities.

Officials said the firefighters and rescue team rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident, and said the injured were taken to hospitals.