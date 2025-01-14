Jallikattu 2025 kicks off in Madurai with 1,100 bulls, 900 tamers, attracting enthusiastic participation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jallikattu 2025

The highly anticipated Jallikattu festival in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, officially began on Tuesday, with the first-day event held at Avaniyapuram village. The event, which features a thrilling display of bull-taming skills, witnessed the participation of 1,100 bulls and 900 bull-tamers, setting the tone for the next three days of celebrations.

Jallikattu, an age-old tradition celebrated during the Pongal festival, is known for its vibrant display of rural valour and Tamil heritage. During the event, bulls are released into crowds of spectators, and participants attempt to seize the bull's hump in a bid to bring it to a halt. The bull-tamers who successfully manage this challenge are celebrated as heroes of the event.

This year’s festival includes stringent security measures and well-defined rules to ensure safety. According to the Madurai district administration’s guidelines, each bull can participate in only one of the three Jallikattu competitions, which are scheduled to take place in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu (January 15), and Alanganallur (January 16). Strict registration protocols are in place for both bull-tamers and bull owners, with all participants required to register online through the district’s official website, "madurai.nic.in." Only those who have received a verified token are allowed to participate.

The event has gained international recognition, particularly the competitions in Alanganallur, which are considered the heart of Jallikattu. As the festival attracts significant participation, it continues to celebrate the deep-rooted cultural connection between the people of Tamil Nadu and their livestock.

As the 2025 Jallikattu celebrations unfold, a tractor worth Rs 11 lakhs will be awarded to the best bull, while the best bull-tamer will receive a car worth Rs 8 lakhs, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festival. The festival not only highlights Tamil Nadu’s unique cultural practices but also draws global attention to its rural heritage and community spirit.

This year’s Jallikattu promises to be a thrilling and safe celebration, reinforcing the strength of tradition and the valor of Tamil Nadu’s bull-tamers.

(ANI inputs)