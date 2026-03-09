Harbour Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

New Delhi:

The Harbour Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 18 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Harbour Assembly constituency comes under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Sekarbabu PK of the DMK won the seat by defeating Vinoj P Selvam of the BJP with a margin of 27274 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, AITC candidate Abhishek Banerjee won from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 7,10,930 votes by defeating Vinoj P Selvam of the BJP.

Harbour Constituency Demographic Profile

The Harbour Assembly constituency is a part of the South 24 Parganas district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 175785 voters in the Harbour constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 91593 were male and 84137 were female voters. 55 voters belonged to the third gender. 381 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Harbour in 2021 was 15 (All men).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 188171 voters in the Harbour constituency, out of which 98718 were male and 89392 were female. 61 voters belonged to the third gender. 311 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 41(28 men and 13 women).

Harbour Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Harbour Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Harbour Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Harbour Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2021, Sekarbabu PK of the DMK won the seat by defeating Vinoj P Selvam of the BJP with a margin of 27274 votes. In 2016, Sekar Babu P K of the DMK defeated ADMK candidate Sreenivasan K S to win the seat with a margin of 4836 ( 4.64 per cent) votes.

2016: Sekar Babu PK (DMK)

2011: Karuppiah Pala (AIADMK)

2006: Anbazhagan, K (DMK)

2001: Anbazhagan K (DMK)

1996: Anbazhagan,k (DMK)

1991: Karunanidhi M (DMK)

1989: M Karunanidhi (DMK)

1984: A Selvarasan (DMK)

Harbour Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Harbour Assembly constituency was 100737 or 57.85 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 55.44 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 104238 .