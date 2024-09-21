Garuda Aerospace to establish dedicated defence drone facility near Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has announced plans to set up a dedicated Defence Drone facility in Chennai, a move aimed at bolstering the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative. This facility will be equipped with advanced drone design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities, as recommended by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML).

During a recent meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, Garuda Aerospace founder and CEO Agnishwer Jayaprakash discussed the details of this ambitious project. The proposed facility will focus on the indigenous development of drone subsystems and the local manufacturing of essential components, including drone motors, batteries, and transmitters.

Garuda Aerospace aims to innovate in several areas, developing drones with Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, alongside swarm drones, tethered drones, and underwater drones. In a statement released on Saturday, Jayaprakash emphasized the significance of the facility, noting that it aligns with the government’s vision for a self-reliant India, or Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Reflecting on his meeting with the Defence Minister, Jayaprakash remarked, "I had the privilege of meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Garuda Aerospace's plan for 'Make in India' for the world was greatly appreciated by the Defence Minister, who expressed full support for expanding our operations to facilitate Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

The discussions also highlighted recent partnerships forged by Garuda Aerospace with international firms, including Agrowing from Israel and Spirit Aeronautics from Greece. These collaborations underscore the company's commitment to advancing defense drone technology and its alignment with the Prime Minister's vision for India's armed forces.

Jayaprakash concluded by stating, "The interaction emphasised the crucial role of defense drone technology and our commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the Prime Minister and Defence Minister for our armed forces. Garuda Aerospace will be at the forefront of this vision."

(PTI inputs)