Coimbatore likely to begin a 24×7 continuous water supply system: Project cost, scale and ward-wise coverage

Coimbatore:

The Coimbatore Municipal Corporation is reportedly preparing to roll out a 24×7 continuous drinking water supply system in phases across the city, according to reports. The long-pending project, which is reportedly being implemented under the Centre’s urban development mission, is aimed at replacing the existing intermittent supply system with round-the-clock water distribution.

Project cost and overall scale

According to reports, the total project cost is estimated to be around Rs 646 crore. The scheme reportedly covers the 60 wards that existed before the city’s expansion. Reports suggest that the project includes large-scale pipeline replacement, construction of overhead tanks, installation of household connections and modernization of the distribution network to enable pressurized supply throughout the day.

Infrastructure work progress

As per reports, a significant portion of the pipeline work has already been completed. It is reportedly stated that over 60 km of main transmission pipelines have been laid so far. Nearly the entire distribution network stretching over 1,700 km has been installed, with only limited stretches pending. Reports further indicate that most of the planned overhead water tanks have been constructed, while a few are said to be in the final stages of completion.

Household connections and coverage

According to reports, around 1.5 lakh household water connections were planned under the project. Of these, reportedly more than 1.4 lakh connections have already been provided. It is reportedly claimed that nearly 96,000 households in select wards are already receiving continuous 24×7 water supply on a pilot basis, while other areas are said to continue under the existing scheduled supply system until full commissioning.

Ward-wise expansion is reportedly expected to happen in phases after technical reviews and testing of pressure management systems.

According to reports, the civic body is planning to extend the 24×7 supply system gradually to the remaining wards once pending works are completed. Officials have reportedly indicated that the aim is to ensure equitable distribution, reduce water loss due to leakage and improve water quality by avoiding storage-related contamination.

However, full-scale implementation across all wards is reportedly still under progress.

Awaiting official confirmation

While reports suggest that the project is at an advanced stage in several wards, an official citywide commissioning date has reportedly not yet been formally announced by the corporation. Residents are reportedly awaiting further clarity on the ward-wise schedule and final rollout timeline.

If fully implemented as reported, the 24×7 water supply system could mark a major shift in urban water management for Coimbatore.